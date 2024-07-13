Meta lifts restrictions on Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts as Silicon Valley continues normalizing the abnormal

Donald Trump can now make posts on Facebook and Instagram without strict penalties for rules infractions, according to Axios.

According to Meta, the change is intended “to ensure parity among presidential candidates leading up to the 2024 election.” Joe Biden has never had his posting privileges cancelled.

In January 2023, the company lifted its prohibition on Trump’s ability to post but included more restrictive penalties.

Silicon Valley is normalizing the abnormal (or “obeying in advance” in Timothy Snyder’s warnings about fighting fascism). Trump is a convicted felon, 34 counts. He was convicted of sexual assault. He has trouble getting legitimate loans. He tried to execute a coup in 2021.

Nick Clegg and Mark Zuckerberg have made their call:

Trump can go full Trump with their microtargeting platform.

This statement followed by “Catch up quick” is something. pic.twitter.com/fIfy6ufqHT — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) July 12, 2024

“In assessing our responsibility to allow political expression, we believe that the American people should be able to hear from the nominees for president on the same basis,” Meta president of global affairs Nick Clegg told Axios.

Stop the Steal was organized on Facebook and Meta is willing to give its platform to Trump as he's expanding his Big Lie efforts. https://t.co/GGrv8q2mPi — emptywheel (check marks the spot) (@emptywheel) July 12, 2024

Parity of access is not the same as parity in adhering to the platform rules https://t.co/TjBtwbgYJO — David Clinch (@DavidClinchNews) July 12, 2024

Elon Musk reinstated Trump’s Twitter account in 2022.

Meta and X have both rolled back misinformation policies related to COVID-19. YouTube reversed its election integrity policy to allow posting of content that argues fraud, errors or glitches occurred in the 2020 presidential election.

Last year, YouTube sunset its election integrity policy. The policy had banned “content that says fraud, errors or glitches occurred in the 2020 presidential election and other U.S. elections.”