Merrick Garland, the man who could put Trump in court

AFP

Washington (AFP) – Merrick Garland, the US attorney general, was denied a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court by Republicans in the Senate. He now faces a decision arguably every bit as weighty as anything he may have faced on the nation’s highest court: the potential prosecution of a former president of the United States. The 69-year-old Garland personally approved the stunning August 8 FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home and will have the final say on whether he is to be charged with any crimes. Such a move against a former president would be unprecedented — Richard Nixon was pardoned …

