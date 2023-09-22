Menendez indicted for corruption

Published by

AFP

New York (AFP) – Federal prosecutors charged US Senator Robert Menendez on Friday with bribery and extortion, saying gold bars and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash had been found at the high-ranking Democrat’s home. In one of several allegations, the Justice Department said Menendez, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, had provided sensitive information to the Egyptian government in order to help an Egyptian-American businessman protect his monopoly. It is the second corruption indictment in eight years against the veteran New Jersey politician, 69, and may place into qu…

Read More