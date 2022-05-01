Mel Brooks, Mark Hamill and Jack Black portrayed movie characters who control a mysterious force. Which would win a fight amongst themselves?

Suppose that the Yogurt the sage (Spaceballs), Luke Skywalker the Jedi (Star Wars) and Po the Dragon Warrior (Kung Fu Panda) are involved in a bar fight.

Would either have an advantage over the other two, or would the three be evenly matched?

Consider the following: Yogurt controls the Schwartz; Luke controls the Force; Po controls Chi.

First, what exactly is the Force?

Obi-Wan Kenobi explains: “The Force is what gives a Jedi his power. It’s an energy field created by all living things. It surrounds us and penetrates us. It binds the galaxy together.”

Second, what is Chi?

Master Shifu says that it is “the energy that flows through all living things.”

Do both definitions appear to be alike? Answer Yes.

Is that by accident?

According to Buddhist monk Daido and martial arts master Steve Demasco, Chi is the Force.

Thus, Luke Skywalker and Po would be evenly matched in a bar fight.

Wait, what is the Schwartz?

Answer: It is something that Yogurt sells in 12-ounce cans.

It doesn’t matter what the Schwartz’s ingredients are because Yogurt wouldn’t actually fight Luke or Po. Instead, Yogurt would be selling concessions and merchandise to people watching the bar fight. Hopefully, Yogurt won’t be selling flamethrowers this time.

Now, to close out this post, this blogger has something of his own to sell:

May the Farce be with you.