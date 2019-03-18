Posted by Clay Jones on Mar 18, 2019 in Politics |

Mein Trumpf (Cartoon, Column and Video)

Love trumps hate, but Trump loves hate.

While touring a disaster area created by a tornado in Alabama, Donald Trump signed bibles. He’s never read the Bible. He wouldn’t understand the Bible. But he signed them anyway. The book Trump should be signing is Mein Kampf by Adolph Hitler.

I’m sure Trump has never read Mein Kampf or any other book in his entire life, including those he had ghostwritten for him, but he understands Mein Kampf. His entire script lifts from it. He vilifies other races, talks about banning them, and uses code words his racist followers understand, like “globalists” and “invasion.”

After Nazis and white nationalists marched through Charlottesville and killed Heather Heyer, Trump said there were good people among the racists. I bet a few of them read Mein Kampf.

While on the campaign trail, Trump said Mexico was sending us rapists and murderers. He said, “Islam hates us.” He called for a “total and complete” ban on Muslims from entering our nation. He’s used the term “invasion” to describe his phony crisis and national emergency at the border. During his veto ceremony on Friday, he used it again, the same day a white nationalist, who had used “invasion” in his manifesto, killed 49 Muslims.

Trump calls for violence and then denies he has anything to do with violence from his supporters when it happens. At his rallies, he encouraged his supporters to “knock the crap out of them,” in reference to protesters. He promised to pay their legal bills.

Trump has warned us of a violent uprising from his supporters if he’s impeached or there’s an attempt to remove him from office. The day before the shootings in New Zealand, Breitbart (a racist publication) published an interview with Trump with him saying, “I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough—until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad.” Friday morning in Christchurch, New Zealand, it got very bad.

The White House argued that we can’t connect Trump to the terrorist, though they didn’t use the word terrorist. In the terrorist’s 74-page manifesto, he wrote that he didn’t believe in Trump on policy or as a leader but he viewed him as “a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose.”

Trump later refused to use the term “terrorism” in reference to the terrorist attack, which doesn’t offend his supporters who once got upset over the word not being used by members of the Obama administration about the attack in Benghazi. Trump also refused to say that white nationalism is a growing terror threat, and described it as a “small group of people.” Just like his defense of Nazis in Charlottesville, Trump extended his defense of Nazis internationally. on Friday, Trump proved he and the white terrorists share a “common purpose.”

Trump claims there’s a crisis at the border and an invasion of immigrants. He claims Muslims entering this nation are a threat to our national security. Recently, white nationalists killed 12 Jewish worshippers in Pittsburgh in 2018, six Muslims in Quebec City in 2017, nine black Christian parishioners in a Charleston, South Carolina in 2015, 77 people in Norway in 2011, and now 49 in Christchurch. In February, the FBI foiled a plot from a white nationalist, inspired by the Norway terrorist, who was planning to kill journalists and Democrats.

Trump invents emergencies and fails to recognize actual emergencies. If an immigrant from Latin America or a member of the Muslim community kills a U.S. citizen, Trump is quick to use it politically, even before he has any information (again, he doesn’t read). If a white nationalist or Nazi commits a terrorist attack, Trump will claim he doesn’t have enough information to comment, which is his excuse not to criticize a white terrorist.

Trump is afraid to call it a terrorist attack because he doesn’t want to offend his terrorist base. White supremacy is terrorism. Trump has defined himself as a nationalist without using the word “white,” but we know what he means. Flag-hugging Trump defends Nazis and white terrorists. Even if they don’t believe in his ability as a leader or to direct policy, white terrorists believe in Trump as a symbol. They know they have a friend in Trump. Trump, in return, knows he has their support. As Florida’s Andrew Gillum said of his gubernatorial opponent, “he may not be a racist, but the racist believes he’s a racist.” I’m not as delicate as Gillum and will say, Donald Trump is a racist.

White supremacy and white nationalism is terrorism. At what point are we going to acknowledge that Donald Trump is a terrorist?

