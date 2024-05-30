MEDIA AND SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION TO TRUMP GUILTY CONVICTION

Media and social media reaction is pouring on former President Donald Trump’s 23 felony conviction in the hush money case, making Trump the first criminally convicted felon. Here’s a cross section of traditional, internet, and social media reaction.

The Los Angeles Times:

NEW YORK — Donald Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex. Jurors convicted Trump on all 34 counts after deliberating for 9.5 hours. As the verdict was read, he sat stone-faced in court, looking down. The verdict is a stunning legal reckoning for Trump and exposes him to potential prison time in the city where his manipulations of the tabloid press helped catapult him from a real estate tycoon to reality television star and ultimately president. As he seeks a return to the White House in this year’s election, the judgment presents voters with another test of their willingness to accept Trump’s boundary-breaking behavior. ….For another candidate in another time, a criminal conviction might doom a presidential run, but Trump’s political career has endured through two impeachments, allegations of sexual abuse, investigations into everything from potential ties to Russia to plotting to overturn an election, and personally salacious storylines including the emergence of a recording in which he boasted about grabbing women’s genitals. In addition, the general allegations of the case have been known to voters for years and, while tawdry, are widely seen as less grievous than the allegations he faces in three other cases that charge him with subverting American democracy and mishandling national security secrets. Even so, the verdict is likely to give President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats space to sharpen arguments that Trump is unfit for office, even as it provides fodder for the presumptive Republican nominee to advance his unsupported claims that he is victimized by a criminal justice system he insists is politically motivated against him.

Axios:

Why it matters: The verdict introduces unprecedented legal and political questions that will have an undeniable impact on the 2024 presidential campaign. Trump’s guilty verdict is also likely to fuel his repeated efforts to paint himself as the victim of politically motivated prosecutors. Minutes after the verdict, Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita wrote on the social media platform X: “The FIX was always in …” Trump said from the Manhattan courthouse after being convicted that “the real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people.” “We’ll keep fighting and we’ll fight to the end and we’ll win,” Trump said. He said in a post on his Truth Social platform shortly after: “This was a disgrace—a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who is corrupt. We will fight for our constitution—This is long from over!” State of play: Trump’s legal team is likely to appeal the verdict, a process that is unlikely to conclude before November. Prosecutors sought to prove to the 12-person jury beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump intentionally falsified business records to commit or conceal another crime. Trump was charged last year with 34 felony counts in the first degree of falsifying business records in the first-degree in connection with a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels over an alleged sexual encounter. The jury deliberated for two days after hearing testimony in the case for more than a month.

Zoom in: Trump’s conviction raises unprecedented legal questions as he seeks to win back the White House.

NBC News on the Bide campaign’s reaction:

President Joe Biden’s campaign declared “no one is above the law” in a statement released just minutes after former President Donald Trump was convicted in a New York courtroom. “Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain,” Biden campaign spokesman Michael Tyler said in a statement. “But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality.” At the same time as it reacted to the verdict in New York, the Biden campaign underscored messaging it teased last week: that voters should wake up to the possibilities of another Trump term. That means, the campaign says, getting supporters involved in Democratic campaigns and fundraisers to stop Trump in November — and getting them to stop expecting that Trump will somehow go away because of the myriad trials he faces.

