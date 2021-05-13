McDonald’s-owned U.S. restaurants boost pay to lure new workers

By Lisa Baertlein LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – McDonald’s Corp announced on Thursday a 10% average hourly pay raise at the nearly 660 U.S. restaurants it operates, joining the industry’s scramble to lure workers back into kitchens and dining rooms as pandemic restrictions ease. The wage increases do not apply to employees at the roughly 13,025 U.S. McDonald’s restaurants owned and operated by franchisees. McDonald’s said the pay hikes for more than 36,500 hourly restaurant workers had already begun and would continue over several weeks. Under the new pay scale, entry-level crew will make at least $…

Read More