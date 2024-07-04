MAYBE THE SUPREME COURT AIN’T SO SUPREME

There’s a considerable amount of speculation about the authority of the President.

If Trump wins but the Democrats hold the Senate and win the House, does that curtail his ability to control areas that would normally be rejected by the Legislature?

Will we still be a Democracy?

Does the President have sole authority?

Will the President be able to eliminate all departments of government as he or she sees fit?

Will the President be able to extend his term of office?

Could the President be impeached?

Could the President have anyone arrested that he feels challenges his position?

Could the President eliminate Congress?

Could the President say the election was rigged, with no evidence and have it cancelled?

Trump has said he wants Hillary, Obama, Biden and a number of others arrested. Is that possible?

It is my understanding that Joe Biden is President. If the answers to those questions are in the affirmative, can Joe Biden act accordingly?

Can he have Donald Trump arrested?

Can he remove Thomas, Alito, and actually all Republican members of the Court?

Can he extend the sentences of Bannon and the other clowns?

If the outlook for the election is questionable, can Biden extend the date to a more favorable time?

What’s good for the goose

Is good for the gander