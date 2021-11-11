Maybe going extinct won’t be that bad | Sheneman

Published by

NJ.com

The COP26 climate summit is currently humming along in Glasgow Scotland. It’s a landmark meeting where many of the world’s nations — except for China and Russia — send a rotating slate of delegates to discuss the existential threat of global climate change. Would you care to guess who has sent the largest contingent of delegates? Hint: It’s not a country. That’s right, the fossil fuel industry has decided to flood the zone with more than 500 lobbyists whose job it is to convince the frogs they’re not slowly boiling to death. The Big Oil dance goes something like this: Publicly acknowledge the …

Read More