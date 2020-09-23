Mars rebrands ‘Uncle Ben’s,’ eliminating racial stereotype

New York (AFP) – Mars announced Wednesday a rebranding of “Uncle Ben’s” rice following longstanding criticism that it employed racist stereotypes of African Americans.The rice product, which was marketed with the image of a grinning bowtie-clad elderly black man, will be rechristened “Ben’s Original” and will drop the character “to create more equitable iconography,” Mars said.”We are not just changing our name and the image on the package, but also taking action to enhance inclusion and equity,” the company added on its website.Mars announced it was reviewing the product in June in the wake o…

Read More