Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comment about Pelosi’s “Gazpacho Police” sparks hilarious twitterstorm

by


This Washington Post headline captures the moment well: “Marjorie Taylor Greene says Nancy Pelosi leads ‘gazpacho police,’ causing collective spit take.” It also caused a hilarious Twitter firestorm. Such as: