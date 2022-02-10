Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comment about Pelosi’s “Gazpacho Police” sparks hilarious twitterstorm



This Washington Post headline captures the moment well: “Marjorie Taylor Greene says Nancy Pelosi leads ‘gazpacho police,’ causing collective spit take.” It also caused a hilarious Twitter firestorm. Such as:

I’ve met some members of the gazpacho police. They are consommé professionals. — Danielle Decker Jones (@djtweets) February 9, 2022

With the Gazpacho Police, every crime is a cold case — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) February 9, 2022

“Democrats are trying to implement Sangria Law!” – Probably Marjorie Taylor Greene. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) February 9, 2022

Wait until she learns about the horrors of vichyssoise France. — Greg Chernack, CEO, Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@GChernack) February 9, 2022

Next thing you know, the gazpacho police will come for your mazel tov cocktails pic.twitter.com/3MvCvGt86U — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) February 9, 2022

It won’t be funny when the Gazpacho police give you the burp walk. — JoeReynoldsChief (@JoeReynolds2020) February 10, 2022

BREAKING: "The Hamburgler has been arrested by the Gazpacho Police and thrown into a Goulash." — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 9, 2022

The Gazpacho Police arrest you when you fail a puree-ty test. — Eric Panzer (@ericpanzer) February 9, 2022

Revenge is a dish best served cold. Very much like Gazpacho — Ian Naylor (@IanNaylor1) February 9, 2022

Does that mean there’s Gestapo soup? https://t.co/qmeiINstqQ — ??? Three Shots Safe ???? (@Duffybugger) February 9, 2022

BREAKING: The Gazpacho Police have caught the leader of the Po Boys breadhanded. — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) February 10, 2022

When it comes to Nancy Pelosi’s Gazpacho police, those who fail to learn history are doomed to reheat it. — Dave Aronberg (@aronberg) February 10, 2022

Do not cast asparagus on the gazpacho police! https://t.co/3GTdxpVRHC — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 9, 2022

Gazpacho Police Captain reporting for duty ?? pic.twitter.com/mkY7jD9aIx — Colonel Sandors (@SandorsColonel) February 9, 2022