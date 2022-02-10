Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comment about Pelosi’s “Gazpacho Police” sparks hilarious twitterstorm

This Washington Post headline captures the moment well: “Marjorie Taylor Greene says Nancy Pelosi leads ‘gazpacho police,’ causing collective spit take.” It also caused a hilarious Twitter firestorm. Such as:
I’ve met some members of the gazpacho police. They are consommé professionals.
— Danielle Decker Jones (@djtweets) February 9, 2022
With the Gazpacho Police, every crime is a cold case
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) February 9, 2022
“Democrats are trying to implement Sangria Law!”
– Probably Marjorie Taylor Greene.
— Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) February 9, 2022
Wait until she learns about the horrors of vichyssoise France.
— Greg Chernack, CEO, Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@GChernack) February 9, 2022
Next thing you know, the gazpacho police will come for your mazel tov cocktails pic.twitter.com/3MvCvGt86U
— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) February 9, 2022
It won’t be funny when the Gazpacho police give you the burp walk.
— JoeReynoldsChief (@JoeReynolds2020) February 10, 2022
BREAKING: "The Hamburgler has been arrested by the Gazpacho Police and thrown into a Goulash."
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 9, 2022
The Gazpacho Police arrest you when you fail a puree-ty test.
— Eric Panzer (@ericpanzer) February 9, 2022
Revenge is a dish best served cold. Very much like Gazpacho
— Ian Naylor (@IanNaylor1) February 9, 2022
It’s kosher https://t.co/vEDM2TfRjW
— Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) February 10, 2022
Does that mean there’s Gestapo soup? https://t.co/qmeiINstqQ
— ??? Three Shots Safe ???? (@Duffybugger) February 9, 2022
BREAKING: The Gazpacho Police have caught the leader of the Po Boys breadhanded.
— Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) February 10, 2022
When it comes to Nancy Pelosi’s Gazpacho police, those who fail to learn history are doomed to reheat it.
— Dave Aronberg (@aronberg) February 10, 2022
Do not cast asparagus on the gazpacho police! https://t.co/3GTdxpVRHC
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 9, 2022
Gazpacho Police Captain reporting for duty ?? pic.twitter.com/mkY7jD9aIx
— Colonel Sandors (@SandorsColonel) February 9, 2022
