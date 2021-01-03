Making Donald Trump Look Sane In Comparison

You know that you are a special kind of crazy when you make Donald Trump look sane in comparison to you.

Case in Point: Lin Wood

In a Tweet that he posted on 01 January 2021, Wood writes, “The tweets about my insanity are at an all time high this morning. Wonder why?”

The answer to his question is in a Tweet that he posted the day before:

“Or ask Jeffrey Epstein. He is alive.”

Anyone who still watches Saturday Night Live knows that Jeffrey Epstein is in Hell. Saturday Night Live has even released an image of Jeffrey Epstein in Hell talking to his lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

I dislike being the bearer of bad news, but Alan Dershowitz isn’t a resident of Hell (yet?). Satan merely transferred him there for a brief visit so that she could meet him.

Side Note: If you think that Satan looks hot in the above image, then you should see her in leggings.

Anyway, if Lin Wood isn’t already the poster child for insanity, then he should be.

Rumor has it that someone in the mental health profession has already reached out to Lin Wood.*

*Calmwood is the mental hospital in The Simpsons TV series.