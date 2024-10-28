MADISON SQUARE GARBAGE (CARTOON AND COLUMN)

Republicans did NAZI that joke coming…or did they?

In 1939, pro-Nazi Americans held a rally at Madison Square Garden. It was billed as a “Mass Demonstration for True Americanism.” Some people still believe Americanism is German Nazi goose-stepping. Yesterday, the Trump Campaign held its own rally at Madison Square Garden…and invited the comparison.

Hulk Hogan, one of the speakers because hell if I know, said from the podium, “I don’t see no Nazis here.” Out of the hundreds of thousands of events held at MSG, NCAA basketball tournaments, major boxing events, basketball playoffs, hockey playoffs, home to the Knicks and the Rangers, and even huge wrestling events that featured Hogan, he had to compare it to the one Nazi rally. So, hey…don’t blame us.

Usually, when you see so many people missing teeth in the Garden, it’s during a Rangers game.

If you don’t want to be compared to Nazis, then stop acting like Nazis. Better yet, don’t invite racists to speak, even if the crowd they’re speaking to is a bunch of racists. I mean, you guys are trying to hide and disguise your racism, right?

Hillary Clinton warned that the Trump Campaign was re-enacting the 1939 rally and said, “I don’t think we can ignore it.” Trump responded to her accusation that it’s just like the 1939 rally by saying, “No, it’s not.” Surprisingly, his “nuh-uh” didn’t settle it.

The New York Times described Trump’s MSG event as “a release of rage” and “a vivid and at times racist display of the dark energy animating the MAGA movement.” That’s a big statement when you compare the MSG rally to Trump’s other “release of rage” events.

There is no disputing that what we saw at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally was racist.

The Trump Campaign is distancing itself from so-called comedian Tony Hinchcliffe (who’s living proof that Republicans suck at humor). Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” But it was just last week that Donald Trump called America a “garbage can.” Hinchcliffe also told the rallygoers that Latinos “love making babies” because “there’s no pulling out. They don’t do that. They come inside, just like they did to our country.” He also joked about him and a Black friend carving a watermelon.

I watched the replay of Heathcliff’s, I mean Hinchcliffe’s comments and I didn’t hear boos. I heard laughter.

EDITOR’S UPDATE: After Trump supporters on cable suggested or insisted Hinchfliffe and other speakers weren’t vetted it turns out that it seems .he was vetted because the shock comic planned to call Democratic Presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris a c*nt — and that word was removed.

DONALD TRUMP’S CAMPAIGN WAS LEFT scrambling Sunday night after roast-comic Tony Hinchcliffe made insulting jokes about Hispanic and black people on stage at the ex-president’s Madison Square Garden rally. The lines sparked immediate backlash and even condemnation from fellow Republicans. But four top campaign sources said it could have been even worse. “He had a joke calling [Vice President Kamala] Harris a ‘cunt,’” a campaign insider involved in the discussions about the event told The Bulwark. “Let’s say it was a red flag.” Hinchcliffe’s remarks—and the ensuing backlash—has sparked questions about how such an offensive speech was allowed at such a high-profile rally; whether it was deliberate; and why a presidential campaign would elevate a roast-master comic edgelord in the closing days of a tight race for the White House. Campaign staffers had asked all speakers to submit drafts of their speeches ahead of time—before they were loaded into the teleprompter—according to the aforementioned sources. Once the objectionable “cunt” joke was spotted, the sources said, a staffer asked Hinchcliffe to strike it. He complied. Those sources insisted that they did not spot the other objectionable lines in Hinchcliffe’s speech prior to him delivering it because they were ad-libbed. Hinchcliffe couldn’t be reached for comment.