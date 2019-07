Posted by David Robertson on Jul 5, 2019 in Arts & Entertainment, At TMV, Comedy, Comics, Featured, Humor, Media, Passages, Society |

Mad Magazine, R.I.P.

It is an ending that merits a national day of mourning.

From CNN: “Once a cultural touchstone, Mad Magazine is halting the publication of new content and vanishing from newsstands.”

On his Twitter account, Weird Al Yankovic posted the following lament: