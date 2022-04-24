Macron or Le Pen: France faces stark choice for president

Published by

Reuters

By Mimosa Spencer, Juliette Jabkhiro and Layli Foroudi PARIS (Reuters) -The French voted on Sunday in an election that will decide whether pro-European Union, centrist President Emmanuel Macron keeps his job or is unseated by far-right eurosceptic Marine Le Pen in what would amount to a political earthquake. Opinion polls in recent days gave Macron a solid and slightly growing lead as analysts said Le Pen – despite her efforts to soften her image and tone down some of her National Rally party’s policies – remained unpalatable for many. But a surprise Le Pen victory could not be ruled out. With…

