Macaulay Culkin wears Home Alone-themed mask in hilarious photo.Macaulay Culkin has purchased a ‘Home Alone’ themed mask to keep himself “Covid safe”.The 40-year-old actor starred as Kevin McCallister in the hugely popular film franchise, and has posted an amusing picture on social media which shows him wearing a face mask emblazoned with the famous image of Kevin screaming, with his hands on his cheeks.Alongside the humorous picture,Macaulay wrote: “Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self.“Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids. (sic)”

