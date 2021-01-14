Macaulay Culkin wants Donald Trump removed from Home Alone 2

Macaulay Culkin has backed calls to remove Donald Trump from ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’. The US President makes a cameo appearance in the 1992 film when he directs Macaulay’s Kevin McAllister to the Plaza Hotel lobby but social media users have suggested he be taken out of the movie after being impeached for a second time. One Twitter user suggested that the older Culkin should be edited into the film, something that the actor is “sold” on. The post read: “petition to digitally replace trump in ‘home alone 2’ with 40-year-old macaulay culkin.” (sic) Macaulay, 40, replied: “Sold.” The mov…

Read More