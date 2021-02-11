Losing Our Touch

After 9/11 there were new security measures put into place. The nature of the FBI and CIA was modified. Lighters were banned from planes. So how will the rules of society be revamped post-pandemic, even when a vaccine is finally commonplace? More importantly, how will the unwritten rules of society’s behavior change? And how long will the changes last?



Many elements of pre-Covid society will not survive the pandemic. It is becoming common knowledge that “all you can eat buffets” are destined to go the same way as drive-in movie theaters and drugstore diners. Of course drive-in movie theaters have made a comeback given social distancing. However, have drive-in theaters only been resurrected for the duration of the pandemic? Will they continue to thrive when regular movie theaters re-open?



Another aspect of society that is likely to dissolve is the handshake. Whether it’s the common cold or coronavirus, it’s interesting how big a role handshaking is in spreading them. Dr. Fauci himself has spoken passionately in favor of permanently discontinuing handshaking. President Trump (at least the Trump of 2017) and Dr. Fauci actually once saw eye to eye (but not hand to hand) on this issue.



President Trump had the wisdom to speak out against handshaking long ago, and like Trump or not, like handshaking or not, one must wonder if the President had called for an elimination of handshaking in January or February 2020, if the spread of the virus could have been halted or moderated.



Previous wisdom or not, that didn’t happen.



While the fate of the handshake remains unclear, there is a much more dangerous element of society that must be phased out. It is not the handshake. It is not a movie theater. It is not the all-you-can-eat-buffet. It is a more hazardous social convention – the hug.



Hugs should be reserved for family and the closest of friends. Even when the vaccine is fully dispersed, there are countless other germs that are spread via hugging. The question to hug or not to hug can create an awkward social situation. One person may try to hug someone who is concerned about germs. The person who is concerned about germs is then forced into a dilemma of whether to risk contracting germs or appear rude. Hugging to the extent that we were used to pre-pandemic was unnecessary, unhealthy and possibly inappropriate. Republican or Democrat, coronavirus or no coronavirus, there is simply too much touching in our society. This may sound more like a Curb Your Enthusiasm or Seinfeld episode than an pandemic article, but hugging privileges have been long abused.



On the NYC subway, it has been the norm for people to be packed in, covering every inch of space. It was once perfectly acceptable to have people packed together at concerts and sporting events. Even in an “non-crowded” elevator, it is impossible to maintain a six feet distance. Elevators are essentially an unventilated box and therefore “germ traps” as they are regularly filled far past the “safe” number of people. And by “safe number” I mean in regards to spreading germs not weight capacity. Pandemic or no pandemic, virus or no virus, vaccine or no vaccine, these “packing tendencies” are safety hazards that have no place in the 21st century and the post-pandemic world.



In restaurants or movies, it was common place for people to share appetizers or snacks. Many restaurants like Applebee’s even offer appetizer “plates” designed for everyone to dig in to. Movie theaters provide huge tubs of popcorn or “king sized” candy boxes which many people share. Even when COVID is a thing of the past (whenever that is) there are countless other germs spread this way.



Even when herd immunity is finally achieved, even when masks are no longer mandated, will the public maintain some of the lessons this crash course in social distancing has taught us? With all the research on vaccines, with all medical technology, with all the masks and gloves, with all the social distancing measures, one may wonder how many cases could have been avoided simply by adhering to these measures which now seem so obvious. Hugging, handshaking and packed crowds should be in the “rare but legal” category. One might wonder, if these actions actually were so rare, if the pandemic would not have become a pandemic, or at least been lessened. If we learn our lesson we can possibly avoid such a world-wide disturbance in the future. Any future pandemic can be potentially tamed by taking these steps.



Prior to the Superbowl, President Biden released a statement asking Americans to wear masks and continue social distancing. Despite the President’s warning, Superbowl celebrations occurred as if the pandemic never happened. News commentators (rightfully so) described the celebrations as something that looked like a scene from “the pre-pandemic world.” Hopefully, the rest of the public isn’t as quick to forget.











