Longshot Texas election lawsuit keeps Trump hopes alive

Washington (AFP) – A longshot Supreme Court lawsuit from Texas against four states key in the November 3 election gave President Donald Trump fresh hope of stalling if not overturning Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. Texas — a state Trump won — lodged the suit late Tuesday against Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, challenging Biden’s victory in each of the four. The suit was seen as audacious and barely legally sound, given that no one state has any legal right to interfere in another’s election processes. Texas alleged that the results in the other four states were “unconstitutio…

