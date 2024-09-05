LIZ CHENEY ENDORSES AND WILL VOTE FOR HARRIS: WILL SHE CAMPAIGN FOR HARRIS?

Many have been hoping and waiting for a political shoe to drop. And now it has dropped. Loudly.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney, who was at the forefront of efforts to impeach Donald Trump and then defeated for re-election much to the glee of Trump, has endorsed Democratic Presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. She says she plans to vote for Harris.

Now the question is: will Cheney also actively campaign for Harris? NBC News:

Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Wednesday endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president. Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Wednesday endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, the latest high-profile Republican endorsement for Democrats. Cheney’s comments took place during an appearance at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy. “Because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” Cheney said in a video of remarks posted to X. The university separately provided a clip of Cheney’s remarks to NBC News. The former congresswoman said in her remarks that it is “crucially important” for people to understand that people do not have “the luxury of writing in candidates’ names, particularly in swing states.” The Harris campaign welcomed Cheney’s support. “She is a patriot who loves this country and puts our democracy and our Constitution first,” Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement Wednesday night. “Vice President Harris will be a president for all Americans, regardless of political party. For any American who is looking to reject the chaos and division of Donald Trump, turn the page, and pursue a new way forward that protects our freedoms and defends the American values we all believe in, there is a place for you in the Harris-Walz coalition, and we will continue working to earn your support.” Cheney previously served in Republican caucus leadership before being ousted for her criticism of former President Donald Trump. Cheney has also said that Trump would attempt to stay in power beyond four years if he was elected to a second term. In the same interview on NBC’s “TODAY” show with host Savannah Guthrie, Cheney said that she would “never vote for Donald Trump, and I will do whatever it takes to make sure that Donald Trump is defeated in 2024.” Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, the Republican vice presidential nominee, criticized Cheney during a moderated discussion at an event hosted by the conservative group Turning Point Action on Wednesday night. “A very good thing that I could say about the next presidency of Donald J. Trump is that he’s going to make sure people like Liz Cheney are laughed out of the Oval Office instead of rewarded,” Vance told moderator Charlie Kirk. In August, the Harris campaign unveiled more than two-dozen endorsements from Republicans, many of whom are politicians who have been vocally opposed to Trump’s candidacy.

The Washington Post:

Once the No. 3 Republican in the House, Cheney voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying at the time that "there has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution." Republicans subsequently ousted her from her role as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference in May 2021 because she continued to challenge Trump over his false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Cheney, the daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, was appointed in 2021 to the House select committee, where she served as vice chair. In May 2021, Cheney told ABC News that she regretted voting for Trump in 2020, acknowledging in the interview that "at this moment, the majority of the Republican Party is not where I am." She was defeated in a primary by a Trump-endorsed Republican challenger the following year, losing her reelection bid by a wide margin. Trump has been critical of Cheney for years, with tensions forming after she criticized some of his actions as president. In his speech on Jan. 6, 2021, on the National Mall in Washington, before he urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, Trump said of Cheney, "We got to get rid of the weak congresspeople, the ones that aren't any good, the Liz Cheneys of the world." In March, he wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, that Cheney and the other members of the select committee should go to jail. And in July, he shared another user's post asserting that Cheney was guilty of treason. "RETRUTH IF YOU WANT TELEVISED MILITARY TRIBUNALS," the post read. Cheney, who weighed a third-party presidential run earlier this election cycle, emphasized on Wednesday in the battleground state of North Carolina that she does not believe voters have the "luxury" of supporting write-in candidates to protest Trump.

Liz Cheney was the 3rd ranking Republican in the House. She held an incredible amount of power. She was assured re-election for as long as she wanted it. But she saw Donald Trump for the threat and monster that he is and gave up everything to stand in his way. Forever grateful. — Conor Rogers ?? (@conorjrogers) September 4, 2024

Populism is one thing — but this is flat-out obscene. https://t.co/VfS5eFiqOJ — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) September 5, 2024

When the likes of David French and Liz Cheney say they are voting for Kamala Harris, of all people, conservatives can say, "Cucks! Sell-outs! Traitors!" or they can ask, "What have we done, in our party and movement, to have brought such a thing about?" — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) September 5, 2024

There was never a doubt that the courageous Liz Cheney would endorse Vice President Harris, because Liz Cheney stands for America. She is the very embodiment of country over party and country over self. And she fears no one — least of all the former president. https://t.co/d4DoRDeQyY — @judgeluttig (@judgeluttig) September 4, 2024

No. It means she genuinely fears for our constitutional republic — something you once claimed to revere. In the before times, I took you at your word. What a weak, disappointing man you are. https://t.co/0X1liSYN1c — Mona Charen (@monacharen) September 4, 2024

Will Cheney join his daughter Liz and endorse VP Harris? Here’s what he said about Trump in 2022: “In our nation's 246-year history, there has never been an individual who has been a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump" pic.twitter.com/ZS5nAUbyOg — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 5, 2024

.@Liz_Cheney, thank you. You've secured a place in the history books as one of the few with enough integrity to do the right thing. I'm grateful. — Jack Hopkins (@thejackhopkins) September 5, 2024

BREAKING: Here is the exact moment where Liz Cheney just endorsed Kamala Harris. Retweet to make sure every freedom loving American sees it. pic.twitter.com/7mW35YYhV9 — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) September 4, 2024

.@Liz_Cheney is more conservative than I ever was. I was always a moderate Classical Liberal type Republican. It's not about policy, to me. It's about her spine of steel. She's never wavered from what is right. Never blinked. It's so rare in today's politics. She's so admirable. — Teri (@WomenInTheBurbs) September 4, 2024

And people think endorsements do not matter. I just informed my husband of the @Liz_Cheney endorsement. So that is settled then. ? https://t.co/PaCwvfudeS — Teri (@WomenInTheBurbs) September 4, 2024

We're living through the most radical reshuffle of the US party system since the civil rights era. https://t.co/vKewIE6E7q — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 4, 2024

Liz Cheney is an American patriot. She knows what’s at stake. Our country badly needs principled leaders like her who aren’t afraid to speak the truth. Let’s all band together and beat this guy one more time so we can all get back to normal policy disagreements. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) September 5, 2024

Liz Cheney, as one should have expected, does the right thing. https://t.co/QIqigZgDjt — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 4, 2024

The day when Donald Trump is gone is near, and Liz Cheney’s honor and courage will remain. https://t.co/1jnjiVURVt — Matt Castelli (@CastelliMatt) September 4, 2024

