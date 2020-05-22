Posted by JOE GANDELMAN, Editor-In-Chief on May 22, 2020 in 2020 Presidential Election, Politics, Video |

Lindsey Graham’s opponents release ad using his own words against him (VIDEO)

A new ad released by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s opponents is basically a bunch of clips underscoring how Graham has gone from best-bud-of-John-McCain to Trump surrogate.

If Graham ever appeared on Mount Rushmore they’ve have to put up two faces.

It never fails to amaze how he totally jettisoned his old brand as a more independent McCain type Republican to one more Trump defender. As McCain’s cancer became grave, Graham started to shed his previous political skin.

This ad by LindseyMustGoPAC captures it all: