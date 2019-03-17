Posted by JOE GANDELMAN, Editor-In-Chief on Mar 17, 2019 in Featured, Politics |

Lindsay Graham: Political Jellyfish

Apparently, to some people real, timeless, eternal friendship is like incest: relative.

One of them seems to be South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham, who for years was considered the political best bud, a best friend, and near political twin of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain. But then a strange thing began to happen. Once McCain came down with cancer and started to weaken, Graham, who had been intensely critical of Donald Trump both as politician and someone not qualified to serve in the Oval Office, started to grow closer to Trump. And when Graham went golfing with him, he soon emerged as a nearly male version of Trump spinner Kellyanne Conway and even in some ways a Devin Nunes lite. To the extent that Grahman now is the living anthesis of McCain — and the old Graham.

Now, in recent days, with McCain not around to defend himself, Trump has renewed his attacks on the dead Senator who was once McCain’s political best bud, a best friend, and near political twin. McCain’s daughter Meghan has called Trump out.

And Graham? There was silence, until he got blasted on Twitter. After all the social media heat, Graham finally did defend McCain — but carefully avoided mentioning Graham’s name in the criticism. Was that because he’s up for re-election? Or are the conspiracy theorists right in their unproven suggestions that someone has some dirt on Graham? Most likely, his political cowardice is about a)his wanting to regain re-election at any cost b)his finger in the wind tells him if he wants power and a role in the GOP he has to be seen as not just a Trump supporter but Trump’s biggest defender.

But his stale nothing burger defense of McCain coming after all of Trump’s fierce attacks will do little to undo more adding to his image as a political jellyfish. Raw Story. Some quotes from Tweets published by Raw Story:

**@WhitfordBradley

@LindseyGrahamSC , how do you live with yourself??? How? John McCain isn’t here to defend himself. Your silence desecrates his memory.

**@DavidShuster

Hey @LindseyGrahamSC, are you just going to sit quietly after this, or are you going to honor/defend your late friend John McCain and speak out?

**@JohnFugelsang

Not only has there been no refutation of any part of the Steele Dossier, but now that you’ve insulted John McCain again his loyal friend @LindseyGrahamSC will surely defend his honor against you.

**@SherylNYT

Does it not seem odd that Trump is still attacking McCain while McCain is in his grave? Wonder what @LindseyGrahamSC thinks about **@PicaQs

I wish President Obama and others would put trump in his place for all his false claims. Look at it insulting a deceased man, only because Senator John McCain isn’t here to defend himself and guess what? His disgrace of a friend @LindseyGrahamSC won’t defend him

**@OfficialJonZal

“My name is Graham, not McCain. But I feel like a McCain. I don’t know if I have earned that honor, but I feel like it.” [email protected] eulogizing Senator John McCain on the Senate floor, 8/28/18

Allow me to clear up your confusion, Lindsey: You have not earned that honor.

And here are a few new Tweets:

Every day @realDonaldTrump & @LindseyGrahamSC find new ways to prove Lindsey Graham stands for nothing. Not even friendship. https://t.co/9NWqRVfh6c — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) March 17, 2019

.@LindseyGrahamSC this was your best friend. And you’re allowing a 5x draft dodger who seeks to undo our democracy and cozies up to dictators to trash him again and again? Do you have no soul? — Amy Siskind ???? (@Amy_Siskind) March 17, 2019

Even as Donald Trump smears and slanders his friend, @LindseyGrahamSC cannot even manage a peep of disapproval of Donald Trump by name (or even by office), for such vile words. We'll be honest, this is a very sad display. Maybe naively, we thought Sen Graham would be stronger. pic.twitter.com/kYZ443xU59 — VoteVets (@votevets) March 17, 2019

What happened to you…? pic.twitter.com/ZH3paJ7NLK — Simon Hedlin (@simonhedlin) March 17, 2019

That’s all, you gutless coward?@LindseyGrahamSC, this pablum is the most spirited defense you can mount for your “best friend” John McCain? Go jump off a very tall bridge, you very small little man. https://t.co/eho5EyhIng — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) March 17, 2019

Hey @LindseyGrahamSC! Have you fallen so hard and far from decency that you can't/won't defend the memory of your buddy Senator John McCain? You think it's RIGHT to let cowardly traitor trump besmirch his name? As a friend, a Senator, and a human, you really suck. https://t.co/qxPijqPDzK — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 17, 2019

A jellyfish doesn’t have a spine, brain or heart.

This doesn’t completely fit Graham.

After all: he does have a brain.

But he’s put his past principles, loyalty and his political manhood in a blind trust.

R.I.P John McCain.



R.I.P. The previous, independent, often McCain-like Lindsay Graham.

Donald Trump’s political bodysnatchers have struck again.

Graham has been transformed into just one more predictable political toady and political hack.