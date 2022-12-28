LiDAR Scanning Offers Big Benefits to Completing Construction Projects

The construction industry is ripe for innovation. New technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and predictive analytics help modern construction firms operate more efficiently and effectively.

One technological innovation making waves in the construction industry is LiDAR (also written as lidar) scanning. LiDAR is expected to transform the way construction companies map and survey their sites. How can companies benefit from using LiDAR in construction, city planning and scientific research?

An Introduction to LiDAR Scanning

People outside of land surveying or construction might not know about LiDAR. However, city planners, scientists and automakers are experimenting with LiDAR technology to build smart cities, develop innovations and create the cars of the future.

LiDAR, as mentioned earlier, is short for Light Image Detection and Ranging. LiDAR works by bouncing light beams off surrounding objects, including terrain, which results in a high-quality, 3D scan of an area. There are three main components in LiDAR: a scanner, laser and GPS tracker. Other elements in LiDARinclude photodetectors and optics.

LiDAR systems use lasers to send out timed pulses of light to bounce off nearby objects or landscapes, and eventually return to the LiDAR system.

Once the light returns to the system, it provides accurate data about the objects, including characteristics like velocity, size, shape and luminous intensity.The GPS tracker orients the object information to create a detailed 3D model of the objects or space.

For large or complex structures, construction professionals sometimes repeat the process and combine the resulting 3D models to form the most accurate depiction of the construction site.

Although LiDAR scanning is becoming more accessible for industry pros, the technology still presents a hefty investment for construction companies.

Benefits of Using LiDAR in Construction

LiDAR offers many benefits to modern construction companies, helping them complete projects swiftly and safely. Learn about some of these benefits and how they help teams of employees on all types of construction sites.

Accurate Cost Estimates

LiDAR systems require point cloud software, a type of digital platform that stores all of the data regarding a construction site’s “points”, or terrain.

When data enters the point cloud, it can then generate accurate cost estimates for a specific project. This is critical in today’s construction sector, as materials and the cost of projects continue to increase and the margin for error decreases.

Assess Site Suitability Safely

Because LiDAR can work over far distances, there’s no need for workers to put themselves in harm’s way to determine a site’s suitability for construction.

The technology can gather information about all types of construction sites, from the amount of vegetation in the area to the slope gradient. Assessing sites from a distance is much safer, especially if a site is located near roads or highways.

In addition to worker safety, liDAR has environmental benefits. According to the LiDAR Coalition, the technology can assist the autonomous vehicle market to develop traffic management systems — which increase traffic efficiency — and build energy-efficient, electric vehicles (EVs) for a more sustainable transportation infrastructure.

Extract Building Footprints

Construction firms leverage LiDAR data to assess and manage a construction site, but it can also help them extract building footprints to guide future construction work or renovation projects.

LiDAR can outline where structures exist, where water and sewage pipes lie and where easement is needed. This information is critical for any construction site.

Review Digital Elevation Model

A bare-earth model, also called a digital elevation model (DEM), represents the topography of a given area for construction firms. These models exclude unnecessary factors such as trees, buildings and anything else remaining on the surface.

Traditionally, professionals had to use topographic maps to create DEMs, but LiDAR is the next big technology to replace maps and create DEMs.

Enable Collaboration

Various professionals are involved in a construction project, and the number of workers increases when the project becomes larger or more complex. Therefore, collaboration is an essential element for any construction project.

LiDAR facilitates collaboration between workers because of its closely related point cloud software. Information in the cloud is easily accessible for all workers on and off a site and errors are limited due to improved communication between important stakeholders.

Support Virtual Construction Simulations

Data virtualization is the next big thing in cloud computing, and it’s carving out its place in the construction industry.

LiDAR enables companies to use the point cloud to create 3D models of sites and structures, allowing them to show clients or owners what the final result will look like. Teams can simulate structures and test the practicality or functionality of a site before work begins.

Check Compliance

Another vital aspect of construction is meeting compliance requirements. No project will be successful without following regulations — however, LiDAR can assist with this component. Companies can assess LiDAR data against building codes, health guidelines and safety protocols.

For instance, roads, sidewalks and floors must meet gradient standards and aspects of a building must meet ADA compliance standards. New buildings can include these standards in the planning phase, and companies can retrofit existing buildings to meet the compliance requirements.

Researchers are Developing BIM/LiDAR Systems for Quality Control Purposes

Here are three challenges construction companies face when building: quality control, avoiding delays in the project schedule and overspending on budgets. No firm wants to provide low-quality results, tell their client a project won’t be ready in time or incur costs unexpectedly.

In addition to the benefits outlined above, liDAR is a useful technology for various building information management processes. LiDAR helps construction professionals overcome the three challenges above. But how?

A recent paper from the Journal of Intelligent and Robotic Systems suggests that building an integrated BIM/LiDAR system will make significant improvements to traditional construction management tasks. The authors of the paper claim that current quality control systems are inefficient and time-consuming.

In this type of system, liDAR technology gathers real-time data about buildings to maintain quality control efficiently and effectively. There are a few key systems that the BIM/LiDAR solution has, including:

LiDAR-based real-time tracking

BIM-based real-time checking

Quality control

Point cloud coordinate transformation

Data processing

After the study was completed, the researchers found their system efficiently identified potential issues and defects with construction projects and supported a real-time quality control approach.

Leveraging LiDAR in Construction for its Many Benefits

Despite liDAR technology’s infancy, it’s expected that more construction firms will adopt and implement these systems into their operations in the coming years. As mentioned earlier, the market for liDAR is on a steady path of growth and shows no signs of slowing down. It’ll be interesting to see how liDAR impacts employees, firms and the general construction industry.