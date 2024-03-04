LET HISTORY BE YOUR GUIDE

by Don Hermann

Columnist

You got some money and you want to invest. Maybe even make a fast buck. Here’s what going on in your mind.

Trump is my man. He’s a businessman. He knows what he’s doing. He’s got a world of experience. He may be being mistreated by the powers to be. It’s a crime what’s happening to him.

He looks out for guys like me. I could probably do myself some good and him, as well. This sneaker deal with the gold sounds unique. A collector’s item.

I better get in now before the price skyrockets.

Slow down, man.

Before you put your foot in the water, know how to swim. You could be in over your head and you know what that means.

Whether you’re talking about a Rockefeller or a Trump, check outa little history. You’re right, Trump is a businessman, if youconsider being in a number of businesses the criteria to be called a businessman. How successful were those businesses?

Trump Taj Mahal

Trump Plaza

Trump Castle

Plaza Hotel

Trump Entertainment Resorts

Trump Shuttle

Trump University

Trump Vodka

Trump Mortgage

Go Trump.com

Trump Steaks

None of the above succeeded. There were a lot of corpses left behind by Mr. Trump. He used his tactics to survive at the expense of many middle class folks looking to make a decent buck with him.

He’s also had to pay out significant amounts for defrauding people, misrepresenting facts and sexual abuse. You probably know he’s been involved in thousands of lawsuits. We won’t go into all his lies as president. You should know that as Chief Executive he took a deficit of about 500 billion and blew it up to over three trillion.

If this isn’t enough for you to scurry as fast as you can in your existing sneakers from Mr. Trump and his schemes, go for it. Make sure you have a crying towel that’s big enough for big tears.

Just be careful. History doesn’t lie.



