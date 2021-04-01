‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ sees fan favorite Chris Meloni return and realistic take on police

Detective Elliot Stabler is back in the Dick Wolf universe, but it’s very different world. “Law & Order: Organized Crime” premieres Thursday on NBC after a crossover with “SVU,” the show that made star Chris Meloni a household name. Meloni’s much anticipated return comes after a year of civil unrest and national outrage over police brutality and high profile cop-related killings. The new spinoff sees Stabler returning to the force after more than a decade following a “devastating personal loss.” From there, he’ll set up a high-level task force to take down the city’s biggest crime syndicates. …

