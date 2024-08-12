Last week, Trump spoke 162 lies and distortions in 64 minutes



During the media event at Mar-a-Largo last week, Donald Trump spoke lies and distortions at the rate of almost three per minute, according to NPR. And no one pushed back.

Trump made “at least 162 misstatements, exaggerations and outright lies in 64 minutes.” That’s 2.5 per minute, according to an analysis of the transcript.

Many of these statements are a chorus of lies Trump has spoken for years. Some were new.

News organizations have, in the main, stopped calling out Trump’s lies and disinformation because it’s not “new” behavior. Ignoring it makes it appear normal.

But what former President Trump did this past Thursday went well beyond the bounds of what most politicians would do.

The list – all 162 – starts with the economy (“has rebounded from the pandemic downturn more rapidly than most other countries around the world”) and ends with sanctuary cities in California (“Californians. Slim majorities … favor the sanctuary-state law and are against their cities opting out.”). Trump of course, asserted the opposite.

In-between: crowd size exaggeration, lies about election fraud, and new lies about abortions occurring “after birth” (which would be murder).

Perhaps the most outrageous ego-inflating lie: that the MAGA base is 75% of the country (“Trump won 46% of the vote in 2016 and 47% of the vote in 2020”).

Read it. Share it. And demand other news organizations improve their reporting.