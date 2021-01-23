Larry King, decades-long fixture of U.S. TV interviews, dead at 87

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Larry King, who quizzed thousands of world leaders, politicians and entertainers for CNN and other news outlets in a career spanning more than six decades, has died aged 87, his media company said in a statement on Saturday. King had been hospitalized in Los Angeles with a COVID-19 infection, according to several media reports. He died at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, Ora Media, a television production company founded by King, said in a post on Twitter. “For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awa…

Read More