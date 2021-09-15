Landslide: California Governor Newsom easily retains job, sweeps election

Published by

Reuters

By Sharon Bernstein SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom handily beat back an effort to oust him from office in Tuesday’s special election, overcoming a Republican campaign to unseat him over his liberal policies on immigration, COVID-19 and crime. Newsom, a first-term governor beset by challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, extreme drought and severe wildfires, boosted turnout among Democrats with a flurry of late campaigning and easily overcame the move by Republicans to recall him. By late Tuesday, returns showed Newsom easily winning a majority of …

