Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny jailed, declares Putin ‘the Underwear Poisoner’

By Andrew Osborn and Maria Tsvetkova MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday, ignoring the West in a ruling the opposition politician blamed on President Vladimir Putin’s personal hatred and fear of him. The Moscow court handed Navalny a three-and-a-half-year sentence, but his lawyer said the anti-corruption blogger would actually serve two years and eight months in jail because of time already spent under house arrest. His lawyers said they would appeal. The decision, which followed nationwide protests calling for Navalny’s release, will further stra…

Read More