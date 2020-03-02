Klobuchar quits Dem Presidential race as field continues to narrow: will endorse Biden
The Democratic Presidential candidate field continues to shrink. The latest news: Sen. Amy Klobuchar is suspending her campaign and will endorse Vice President Joe Biden. The Washington Post:
“Amy Klobuchar, the senator from Minnesota who cast herself as a Midwestern pragmatist who could appeal to voters across the political spectrum, has ended her presidential bid, campaign officials said.
“The Klobuchar campaign confirms the senator is flying to Dallas to join [former] vice president Biden at his rally tonight where she will suspend her campaign and endorse the vice president,” her spokeswoman Carlie Waibel said.
Klobuchar’s exit came after she finished in sixth place in Saturday’s South Carolina primary, winning only 3.1 percent of the vote and no delegates. Her departure came less than a day after former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg ended his campaign.
The senator had briefly surged in some polls following a strong performance at the Feb. 7 Democratic debate in Manchester, N.H. Her campaign had dubbed the boost “Klomentum” and hoped it would catapult her into the top tier of candidates through the rest of the early-nominating states.”
“She joins former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer in dropping out just ahead of Super Tuesday. More than 1,500 delegates will be up for grabs as Democrats across 14 states and one overseas territory head to the polls.”
