Kevin McCarthy’s Statement on GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Holocaust Comments

It took the spineless House Republican Leader, Kevin McCarthy, five days to muster a modicum of courage to speak out on GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s disgusting comparison of wearing COVID masks to the Holocaust atrocities (below).

But shame on him to, even then, include a slanderous and false swipe at the Speaker of the House and the “Democrat Party.”

Disgraceful!

Washington, D.C. – House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) released the following statement: “Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling. “At a time when the Jewish people face increased violence and threats, anti-Semitism is on the rise in the Democrat Party and is completely ignored by Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Americans must stand together to defeat anti-Semitism and any attempt to diminish the history of the Holocaust. “Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language.”

And, no, “better late than never” does not even begin to apply in a case where the memories of the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis have been so scandalously desecrated.