Justice Dept. says will protect Texas abortion clinics that come under attack

Published by

Reuters

By Jan Wolfe WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it would not tolerate attacks against people seeking or providing abortions in Texas, as the agency explores ways of challenging the state’s recently enacted law (https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-declines-block-texas-abortion-ban-2021-09-02) that imposed a near-total ban on abortion. The law, known as SB8, leaves enforcement up to individual citizens, enabling them to sue anyone who provides or “aids or abets” an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland said in a st…

Read More