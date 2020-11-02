Judge rejects Republican suit against ‘drive-thru’ voting

Washington (AFP) – A federal judge in Texas rejected Monday a Republican effort to disqualify “drive-thru” voting in Houston, allowing some 127,000 votes in the Democratic-leaning area to stand.In one of scores of innovations made by election authorities across the country to deal with the Covid-19 challenge, Harris County set up tents in 10 locations that voters could drive into and vote privately from their cars under social-distancing conventions.The Republican Party of Texas sued as the voting began in early October, saying the drive-thru tents did not adhere to existing regulations for vo…

