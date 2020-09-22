The Moderate Voice

Judge accused of mixing faith and law tipped for US Supreme Court

Washington (AFP) – Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the leading contender for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s US Supreme Court seat, is a darling of conservatives for her religious views, but detractors warn her appointment would shift the nation’s top court firmly to the right.In 2018, she was on the shortlist presented by President Donald Trump for a seat freed up by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy, a position ultimately filled by Brett Kavanaugh after a ferocious confirmation battle. At just 48, her lifetime appointment to the bench would ensure a strong conservative presence on the panel for decad…

