John Oliver brought devastating wit to Project 2025 on Sunday. Why must we rely on comedians to highlight the stakes in November?

On this week’s ‘Last Week Tonight,’ John Oliver dissected the Christian nationalist framework, Project 2025. About 100 ultra-right organizations developed this detailed (900+ pages) roadmap for a second Trump term.

“If you’re thinking: ‘OK, Trump’s making big, scary promises, but he did that in 2016 too and he broke a lot of them,’ that is true,” said Oliver on Sunday evening. “Though, he did also go on to do a lot of damage,” such as ending the Iran nuclear deal, withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement, separating migrant children from their families at the border and appointing three rightwing supreme court justices.

The short answer to the question posed above: because traditional media aren’t advising voters of the stakes facing democracy, at least not regularly or thoroughly.

Oliver’s critique triggered reports in Deadline, The Daily Beast, and The Guardian.

The week before Oliver’s show, the BBC pointed out the Christian nationalists who are today’s MAGA movement’s policy fountain plan to abolish the Department of Education. TIME provided a 3-minute read. The Guardian, again, this time referencing U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA8) and his Stop Project 2025 Task Force.

The Washington Post also reported on the Democratic effort. The religion reporter partnered with campaigns to produce Here’s what the Christian right wants from a second Trump term.

What about The New York Times?

On April 3, a guest essay: Trump’s Backers Are Determined Not to Blow It This Time Around. Notice the words missing from these headlines.

That’s it for the NYT search for 2024, but Google found a January entry in the NYT Magazine: Inside the Heritage Foundation’s Plans for ‘Institutionalizing Trumpism.’ That’s because this is an interview with the head of the Heritage Foundation, Kevin D. Roberts; they are the driver of Project 2025. It’s not written by a NYT staffer, either. Again, note the missing words.

And The Washington Post? Much better.

Political columnist Philip Bump wrote about Project 2025 on Tuesday and did not reference Oliver: Trump has unveiled an agenda of his own. He just doesn’t mention it much. More missing words.

Without calling Project 2025 by name in a headline, in June The Post also discussed aprehensions from scientists, mandating military service and potential impacts on women’s health.

Better than the NYT but insufficiently direct.

Related: Project 2025, the policy substance behind Trump’s showmanship, reveals a radical plan to reshape the world

