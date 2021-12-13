John M. Crisp: Putin still wants Trump to be president

Published by

Tribune News Service

This feels familiar. Russia was, after all, the national adversary of my youth. My dad was not particularly easy to perturb, but I clearly recall his anxious face one October afternoon in 1962 as the United States and Russia — in the guise of the Soviet Union — squared off over the emplacement of missiles in Cuba and arguably made their nearest advance ever to the brink of nuclear war. For years afterward Russia was the enemy. Our schools held duck-and-cover drills and offered classes on how to provision a fallout shelter. We learned ways to protect our families from blast and radiation — it i…

Read More