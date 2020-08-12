Joe Biden Introduces Kamala Harris As His Running Mate (FULL VIDEO)

Presumptive Democratic Party Presidential nominee formally presented Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate today at an event in Delaware. Here is the full video Biden’s and Harris’ remarks.

Politico:

In their first public appearance as running mates, Joe Biden lauded Kamala Harris on Wednesday as the child of “America’s story” who fought for the working class and was ready to take on their opponents in a “life-changing election.” Harris presented Biden as a selfless leader ready to take on President Donald Trump in November.

The presumptive Democratic nominees made their debut in the gymnasium at Alexis I. DuPont High School in Wilmington, Del., where the former vice president touted Harris’ history as a senator and attorney general of California as a foil to the actions of Trump. Harris decried the president as a neglectful leader and pushed the Democratic ticket’s policy objectives, from fighting climate change to expanding affordable health care.

…Though Harris and Biden struck a largely optimistic tone at the rally, they framed the upcoming presidential election as an existential question on the nature of the country’s future. And hints of the crises weighing on the nation hung in the room — applause was largely absent as the audience was limited and spaced out because of the coronavirus pandemic. The candidates entered the gym wearing blue suits punctuated by dark face masks.

“We need more than a victory on Nov. 3,” Harris said. “We need a mandate that proves that the past few years do not represent who we are or who we aspire to be. Joe likes to say that character is on the ballot. And it’s true.”

..Biden contrasted Harris with Trump, who he said whines better than any other president in history. Harris also characterized Trump as a threat that needed to be neutralized in the election, pinning on him the nation’s management of the coronavirus pandemic, the ensuing economic crisis and a reckoning on race that has rocked the nation.