Posted by Dorian Estuardo de Wind on Apr 25, 2019 in 2020 Presidential Election, At TMV, Breaking News, Featured, Politics |

Joe Biden Announces 2020 Run for President

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. announced today that he will seek the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump in 2020.

Watch the video below, where Biden invokes the white supremacist march through Charlottesville, Va., where a young woman was senselessly killed, and about which Trump commented that there “very fine people on both sides.”

About that event, Biden says, “I knew the threat to our nation was unlike any I’d ever seen in my lifetime.”

Joe Biden adds,

It’s time for respected leadership on the world stage—and dignified leadership at home. It’s time for equal opportunity, equal rights, and equal justice. It’s time for an economy that rewards those who actually do the work. It’s time for a president who will stand up for all of us.

Trump responded in his traditional taunting, insulting and insolent way, “calling Mr. Biden ‘Sleepy Joe’ and deriding the Democratic field as having ‘demented ideas’”: