JIMMY: AMERICA’S BEST FORMER PRESIDENT (CARTOON AND COLUMN)

A lot of people say Carter was our best former president. While that’s true, it’s not entirely fair. For years, people have been saying Carter was a bad president but a great former president and it’s been said so much, that most people who do say it can’t say what made him a bad president. In case you haven’t noticed, America forgot Donald Trump is our worst president and just returned him to the White House (sic). Our collective memory is shit.

In 2022, Sienna College Research Institute surveyed historians, political scientists, and presidential scholars to rank presidents from first to worst. President Jimmy Carter is among the middle, coming in at 24. Presidents from the same era below him are Gerald Ford, George W. Bush and Richard Nixon. Yes, Trump is among the worst, coming in at 43, with only James Buchanan and Andrew Johnson below him.

Jimmy Carter got a bad rap he did not deserve. He wasn’t just a good president or a good former president, he was a great man. Great men are sorely lacking in today’s politics. Carter’s legacy is greater than most.

