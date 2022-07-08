Japan ex-PM Abe assassinated while making election campaign speech

Published by

Reuters

By Satoshi Sugiyama and Chang-Ran Kim NARA, Japan (Reuters) – Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving leader, died on Friday hours after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, shocking a country in which political violence is rare and guns are tightly controlled. The shooter opened fire on Abe, 67, from behind as the former premier addressed members of the public on a drab traffic island in the western city of Nara. Japanese media reported that the weapon appeared to be a homemade gun. “This attack is an act of brutality that happened during the elections…

