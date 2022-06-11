" />

January 6 hearing attracted 20 million viewers: cable’s MSNBC soared, Fox News got 3 million viewers

Apparently a lot of people are interested: the first hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Hill attack garnered 20 million viewers. Fox News, which declined to run the hearings and instead ran Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity’s shows without commercial breaks — clearly to discourage viewers to tune in to the actually hearing — got 3 million for its regular programming block. Tucker Carlson’s show attracted his normal number of viewers.

In terms of viewership, Fox’s counter programming was largely a flop.

The Hill:

Nearly 20 million people watched Thursday night’s first hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol across broadcast and cable news, according to preliminary ratings figures from Nielsen.

Each of the major broadcast television news networks preempted their regularly scheduled programming on Thursday to show continuous live coverage of the two-hour hearings.

On cable, MSNBC pulled in a whopping 4.1 million viewers during the hearings, nearly four times what the network averages on a typical weeknight.

Usually dominant Fox News Channel came in second place on cable on Thursday night, averaging 3 million viewers from 8 to 10 p.m. CNN came in third place with 2.6 million.

Fox took criticism this week for its decision not to air continuous live coverage of the hearings on its main cable channel. The network did not preempt its regularly scheduled opinion shows, featuring hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.

There could be a case made for Fox not carrying the actual hearings: some note that the network was under no real obligation to show the hearings and was giving its viewers what it wanted.

But going commercial-less suggested there was a political decision to try and get viewers to not turn the channel and see the committee’s live, unfiltered presentation. That view is bolstered by the fact that Fox News reportedly didn’t show the hearing’s stunning video footage of what many now call the January 6 coup attempt as it aired. Rather, it reportedly showed shots of people watching the footage.


by John Darkow, Columbia Missourian