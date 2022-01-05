January 6 assault on the US Capitol: a glossary

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – Thousands of supporters of then-president Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in a bid to prevent the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory. Was it an insurrection? An attempted coup? A riot? Trump has claimed it was a “completely unarmed protest” by American “patriots” against a “stolen” election? Here is a look at some of the terms surrounding the day: ‘Big Lie’ and ‘Stop the Steal’At the heart of the events of January 6 is Trump’s “Stop the Steal” campaign, a claim that he — not Biden — won the November 3, 2020 presidential election a…

