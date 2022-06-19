" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Jan. 6 panel to implicate Trump in fake elector plot, Schiff says

Jan. 6 panel to implicate Trump in fake elector plot, Schiff says

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters

By Sarah N. Lynch WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House panel investigating the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol will present evidence this week that former President Donald Trump was involved in a failed bid to submit slates of fake electors to overturn the 2020 election, a key lawmaker said on Sunday. “We will show evidence of the president’s involvement in this scheme,” Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff, a member of the House of Representatives Select Committee, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “We will also again show evidence about what his own lawyers came to think about this s…

Read More