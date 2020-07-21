Posted by Clay Jones on Jul 20, 2020 in Authoritarianism, Cartoons, Democracy, Politics, Protests |

JACKBOOTED PORTLANDIA (Cartoon, Column and Video)

Leave it to the people who scream about the “Deep State” to send in unidentified jack-booted thugs to round up, beat up, and teargas people protesting against the government.

The Trump administration has sent unidentified federal officers into Portland supposedly to protect federal property. Apparently, that means going in wearing badges that don’t identify any federal agency and throwing people into unmarked vans.

Now, the government says these federal goons were dispatched by the Department of Homeland Security from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. No, you’re not slow to the news on this. Border Patrol has f–k all to do with people protesting police violence and systemic racism against black people.

Christopher David, a Portland resident and a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and former member of the Navy’s Civil Engineer Corps, said he wanted to know what the officers involved thought of the oath they had sworn to protect and defend the Constitution. So he walked up to officers who were using their batons to bash protesters and he asked, “Why are you not honoring your oath? Why are you not honoring your oath to the Constitution?”

Their answer was, to turn and beat David with their batons and break his hand. It was caught on film just like the apprehension of unarmed protesters being thrown into unmarked vans was caught.

Ken Cuccinelli, the Assistant Director of Gaslighting for Homeland Security, argued this morning on CNN that police used unmarked vehicles all the time. Cuccinelli, the former Attorney General of Virginia and longtime hater of brown people, missed the part of his statement that included “police.” These jackbooted goons in Portland are not cops.

The thing is, kids, these goons are not supposed to be there. In fact, it’s illegal for them to be there. The U.S. military is not supposed to be used against citizens of the United States. And they are only supposed to be brought in for protective purposes when they are requested by the local government. Nobody has requested the services of these assholes. Federal officers are NOT police and they’re NOT to be used as such. They aren’t usually trained on how to police. Policing is NOT their job. Ken Cuccinelli is gaslighting. Take it from a Virginian who’s observed him for several years, the guy has a long history of lying.

We also ask: Why is Border Patrol engaging in riot control when they are not trained in such manners? Border Patrol’s specialties are throwing babies in cages and destroying canisters of water left in the desert for immigrants so they don’t die. And, why was Portland selected for this special treatment by Trump’s SS? Is it because it’s so liberally weird? Is Portland to be an example? Maybe Trump hates hipster beards. Is Brooklyn next?

Christopher David asked these goons, “Why are you not honoring your oath?” But did they ever take an oath?

Cuccinelli says they’re from Homeland Security…but are they really? How do we know? The reason we have to ask after asking is that these are unidentified goons and the Trump administration lies. They’re lying over a situation that’s illegal. And again, you can’t trust Ken Cuccinelli on ANYTHING. Trust me on this, he’s as slimy a weasel as anyone else in the Trump administration. He’s up there on the Stephen Miller level. Keep your eye on him. He used his position as state Attorney General to fight immigration, abortion, Obamacare, and even went after the University of Virginia for a study on climate change. He spent millions of state dollars on partisan issues.

Democrats in the House of Representatives plan to investigate this. They sent a letter to Homeland Security stating they plan to investigate “into the use of federal law enforcement agencies by the attorney general and the acting secretary of homeland security to suppress first amendment protected activities in Washington DC, Portland and other communities across the United States.”

Ted Wheeler, the Mayor of Portland said federal officers “are not wanted here. We haven’t asked them here. In fact, we want them to leave.” He said the two months of protests since the cop murder of George Floyd have been made worse by the federal presence.

Acting-Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf blasted the protesters as “lawless anarchists.” He’s “acting” so he can have the job without approval by the Senate. Donald Trump tweeted, “We are trying to help Portland, not hurt it. Their leadership has, for months, lost control of the anarchists and agitators. They are missing in action. We must protect Federal property, AND OUR PEOPLE. These were not merely protesters, these are the real deal!”

As you read that tweet, keep in mind, Donald Trump said the cognitive test was hard.

Ken Cuccinelli says more of these Deep State Secret Police goons will be sent to other U.S. cities without being requested. This is why we have to get rid of Donald Trump in November. This violates the U.S. Constitution. It’s lawless. What will Donald Trump try to get away with if he never has to worry about another election ever again? Whose skulls will get cracked next? Will there be teargas on election day? How about during the inauguration?

Donald Trump and his goons spread conspiracy theories about the Deep State. The fact is, they are the Deep State. And the longer Trump stays, the deeper the crap gets.

