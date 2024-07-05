It’s not your imagination: New York Times reporting is one-sided

From the time the CNN event ended on June 27 and 8 am Chicago time, journalist Jennifer Schulze counted “a staggering 192” stories about Joe Biden’s “debate performance” by The New York Times.

I found 21 NYT stories focused on Donald Trump and the debate.

Schulze found 92 stories about Trump, on all topics. I found 86, so our methodology differed a little (around the edges).

In case you think this is a ‘one off’ situation, it’s not.

Penn researchers confirm bias

Researchers at the Penn [University of Pennsylvania] Media Accountability Project (PennMAP) are gathering data about media bias, “define[d] as the preferential selection of some stories, facts, people, events, or points of view over others.” They contend that this bias “is an even bigger problem than the sort of outright lies that misinformation researchers have traditionally worried about.”

As an example from “Joe Biden’s (but not Donald Trump’s) age: A case study in the New York Times’ inconsistent narrative selection and framing” (emphasis added):

During the week that the Special Counsel’s report came out, we examined the top 20 articles on the Times’ landing page every four hours. In that time, they published 26 unique articles about Biden’s age, of which 1 of them explored the possibility that Trump’s age was of equal or more concern.

How will the New York Times report the latest Trump lie?

According to Axios, “John McEntee, former director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office and one of Trump’s most trusted aides, is a senior adviser for” Project 2025.

Trump’s national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, is working for Project 2025. His SuperPacs are funding it.

Yet Trump said “I know nothing” on TruthSocial.

There you have it. Trump’s own national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, is now also working for Project 2025. The coordination doesn’t get clearer than this. pic.twitter.com/chsSHqE6Gl — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) July 5, 2024

Then why is Trump’s super pacs all over Project 2025? He’s suddenly running from it now because the public is becoming more aware of the insanity of it. Crazy how people forget Trump lies about literally everything. pic.twitter.com/CFY1TUd7tG — Chanel Ward (@thechanelward) July 5, 2024

This is spin control pure and simple. DON'T BELIEVE A WORD OF IT. pic.twitter.com/sv8yu1p4v5 — Rick Smith (@RickSmithShow) July 5, 2024

Five major newspapers, cable demonstrate bias

Try the PennMAP Media Bias Detector. The bias is widespread.



Last month, MediaMatters showed how newspapers other than the New York Times are perpetuating bias. They analyzed The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and USA Today.

This is not a new phenomena. MediaMatters reported last year how five newspapers had about twice as many stories about Biden’s age compared with stories about Trump’s age.

Nor is it limited to newspapers.

Cable “news”? Hoo boy. Look at the mentions for one week last spring.



Where are these stories in mainstream political news? AWOL

July 2024, The Nation

Yes, Donald Trump lies. A lot. But the bigger story is that he has remade one of the two major political groupings in the U.S into a party of liars. When Trump lies, GOP Governors, Senators, House members all feel compelled to amplify the deceit. 1/3 https://t.co/vaGtEPNdmH — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) July 3, 2024

June 2024, The Atlantic

Trump is unstable. Why isn’t the media talking more about that?

Let’s Talk About Trump’s Gibberish – The Atlantic https://t.co/znsVDNdTUP — JUST VOTE ? ? (@CloseTheGate24) July 5, 2024

June 2024, political cartoon

March 2024, MediaMatters

Montage of clips from Dementia Trump’s NC rally today where he mangles and mispronounces words, garbles syntax, and spews gibberish and nonsense while sweating profusely. pic.twitter.com/JlIsOkROh7 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 2, 2024

September 2023, The Lincoln Project

We know Trump lies a million times a minute, so we decided to fact check his claims. They're about as bad as you think. pic.twitter.com/CKTiqn7Qy0 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 18, 2023

News organizations are failing to live up to their First Amendment privileges as they focus on clicks and odds (polls) rather than the existential stakes of this election.

