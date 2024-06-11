It’s Morning Again In America, But No One Notices

Under President Biden’s watch, America saw the death of al-Qaeda’s number two leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri. According to many terrorism experts, al-Zawahiri may have been a more formidable threat than Osama Bin Laden himself. Additionally, the United States is now experiencing an unemployment rate currently below 4%.



Had there been a killing of an al-Qaeda leader like al-Zawahiri and an unemployment rate of 3.8% under the watches of Presidents Reagan or Obama, their approval ratings would be sky-high. Their parties would be calling for space on Mount Rushmore to be reserved for them. Republicans especially would be calling for that President to be written into the Bible. In fact, Republicans and Democrats do already consider Obama and Reagan to be exceptional Presidents, even though President Biden has accomplished more.



In 1984, under President Reagan, the unemployment rate was considerably higher than now at over seven percent. Inflation was at 4.3% in 1984; and it is currently at around 3.2%. It is not currently “Morning Again In America.” It’s better. During the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, there was a casualty count of 13 U.S. service members. President Biden suffered politically due to this. Under Reagan’s watch, 241 U.S. military personnel were killed in a bombing of a barracks. Reagan did not retaliate. According to POLITICO, Osama bin Laden declared he considered Reagan’s lack of retaliation an indicator that America was a “weak nation” that could be attacked without consequence. Despite the killings of 241 U.S. soldiers, and unemployment rate considerably higher than now, Reagan managed to secure a reputation as one of the toughest, most competent Presidents the U.S. has ever known and won re-election by a landslide. Biden is only experiencing a very narrow lead against Trump, and only in some polls.



CNN reported in March that employers added 303,000 jobs. CNN’s Zakaria dared to ask the question why President Biden’s approval ratings are not higher, despite all he has accomplished. CNN’s Zakaria pointed out that Americans alter their perception of the economy based on their view of the President.



In The Producers, there is a line that goes “It ain’t no mystery if its politics or history, the thing you’ve gotta know is… everything is show biz.” Despite being part of a Mel Brooks movie, this quote seems quite relevant to this situation. President Biden is many things. But love him, hate him, or neither, it is quite hard to pass off President Biden as a movie star. Bill Maher almost pinpointed the problem perfectly. He pointed out that despite the unusually good numbers for the economy, Biden’s speeches rarely moved people to tears. Unfortunately though, Maher then completely missed the point of this situation and seemed to imply that it was Biden’s problem.



In Game Change, Sarah Palin’s husband reminds her that she once stood in front of a crowd during a debate in Alaska, the audience did not understand any issues, but they simply voted for her based on personality. This may be the increasing norm. CNN’s Zakaria stated that there was once a time when Americans altered their perception of the President based on the economy, now it is the reverse. The public failing to understand real-life issues and voting strictly based on personality has expanded far beyond Sarah Palin’s constituents.



Since President Biden’s opponent is, after all, a reality TV host, the “everything is show biz” line is more true than ever. It is not enough to heal the economy, it is not enough for President Biden to stretch his show business skills. The fact that Trump’s popularity often rises whenever a new charge is introduced proves it may not be enough to have Trump be on trial.



A number of Haley supporters have promised to support Biden over Trump. This may change now that Haley has endorsed Trump. Will a fraction of disgruntled Haley supporters, Trump’s criminal charges, and concerns about abortion rights compensate for Biden’s lack of star power?



Liz Cheney wrote that “Every one of us – Republican, Democrat, Independent – must work and vote together to ensure that Donald Trump and those who have appeased, enabled, and collaborated with him are defeated.” Instead of replacing Biden, or criticizing Biden’s lack of star power, Republicans, Democrats and Independents must work together to help the public realize they should vote with their minds, and not cast their vote based on whose speeches make them cry. Biden is known to think with his heart but in order to preserve democracy, voters need to vote with their minds in this election. Biden’s accomplishments prove you don’t have to be a tearjerker to be a great President.