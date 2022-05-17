‘It’s going to be a tough day’: Georgia Republicans panicking over Herschel Walker’s Senate run

Published by

Raw Story

By Tom Boggioni In a teaser for an ABC “Nightline ” report on the next seven days of GOP primaries that could dictate the fate of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, Republicans in Georgia express dismay at the inevitability that they will be saddled with former football player Herschel Walker as their nominee for an obtainable Senate seat. With Republicans at the state and national level desperate to reclaim a seat currently held by Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), Walker has jumped to the front of the pack for the GOP nod after receiving Trump’s endorsement, despite confirmed reports …

Read More