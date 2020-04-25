Posted by jdledell on Apr 25, 2020 in Featured, Israel, Politics |

Israel’s New Government

At least in theory, Israel has temporarily solved their governing crisis. Likud lead by Benjamin Netanyahu has signed an agreement with Benny Gantz of the Blue and White party to form a coalition government, avoiding a 4th election. There are some troubling clauses in the Coalition agreement.

First, Netanyahu will serve as Prime Minister for the first 18 months. Bibi is supposed to then step down and let Gantz become Prime Minister. Those who know Bibi find it hard to believe that Bibi will step down and will renege on the Coalition agreement.

Second, while Netanyahu is Prime Minister the rest of the Coalition Ministers agree to shield Bibi from facing trial for corruption that he has been indicted for,

Third, the agreement stipulates that effective July 1, 2020, Israel will proceed with annexing the area of the West Bank that includes Jewish settlements. This will destroy the Palestinian economy since it will be impossible for a Palestinian to travel more than a couple miles without being stopped by Israeli troops for trying to pass through Israeli territory. Palestinian land in the West Bank will be limited to a hundred isolated islands of land. Since so few Palestinians live near an Israeli settlement, Israel will not have to face the issue giving Palestinians Israeli citizenship.

The Coalition Agreement is probably good for Israel in other respects since it allows concerted action by the government to deal with Covid 19 which has negatively impacted Israel as much as it has the United States. But the annexation will not be recognized by the rest of the World and thus increase Israel’s isolation.