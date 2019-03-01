Posted by jdledell on Mar 1, 2019 in Featured, International |

Israel Update Today

The big news of the day is Bibi Netanyahu was indicted today of bribery and official misconduct in office. Typical of the sleazy character we know him to be, he is charged with soliciting gifts in return for changing regulations affecting businesses and potential deals. There are so many instances of such activity it is hard to see how Bibi can skate on all the charges. Attorney General Mandelblit, once a member of Bibi’s Cabinet, approved the charges which include such mundane sleaziness as accepting expensive gifts from donors and people who needed favors from the government as well a bizarre tricks such as helping one newspaper, in return for favorable coverage of Bibi, as well as making life impossible for that newspaper’s chief rival.

The political campaign continues with a black cloud over Bibi, but like Trump, do not discount his ability to win anyway. He calls the indictment a “witch hunt” (sound familiar) and his opposition is in disarray. Benny Gantz, a former General, is theoretically running a centrist campaign, but is negative about ever allowing a Palestinian state. In fact, virtually all political parties in Israel are being very vocal about the terrible mistake it would be to allow a 2 state solution. The fear is that Bibi in his weakened state might be susceptible to agreeing to a two state solution.

Details about the highly anticipated U.S./Jared Kushner Mideast Peace deal are staring to leak out. It involves a $65 billion economic investment in Palestinian territories to help their economic improvement in return for agreeing to Israel being in charge of all the land and people but excluding voting rights. In other words a bribe that is a non-starter that even other arab nations are having difficulty taking seriously.

Meanwhile Israeli cities and towns in the West Bank continue to expand and there is virtually no one to slow it down or stop it. As a result Palestinian traveling from one of their cities to another has come to almost a complete halt because of military road blocks and the curtailing of travel permits. The Palestinian economy, already weak, is being seriously eroded by these travel restrictions. It is worse now than even 6 months ago, in my opinion, deliberately so in order to make the Kushner economic proposal more attractive.

If you remember my posting about the Palestinian village of Khan al-Ahmar, a few months ago, the village still stands with the demolition orders on hold for now. However, the inhabitants of the village are understandably nervous since the bull-dozers can come at any night without warning.

In short, the Israeli/Palestinian conflict remains unchanged from a year ago, 5 years ago, 10 years ago, 20 years ago etc.