Posted by jdledell on Jan 26, 2020 in Featured, Israel, Middle East, Palestinians |

Israel at the Crossroads

This coming Tuesday will mark the unveiling of the long awaited Kushner Mideast Peace plan. Benny Ghanz, leader of the Israel Blue and White party and Bibi Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party will travel to Washington D.C. to meet with Trump and Kushner to finalize a peace between the Palestinians and Israel. The reason for meeting with both Israeli leaders is neither one or their parties can put together a majority in the Knesset and thus seem to be on track for Israel’s third election in a year, scheduled next March.

Notice who is not invited to discuss a Peace Deal with Trump. The Palestinians have not been invited and any peace deal coming out of Tuesday’s meeting will be imposed on them.

What little detail has been exposed so far about Kushner’s Peace deal has the following major points:

1 – Israel can annex the Jordan Valley thus giving Israel a permanent border with Jordan.

2 – Israel will be granted permanent military and security control of the rest of the West Bank. Annexing other parts of the West Bank will be left unstated.

3 – A two state solution will be eliminated from American thinking and rhetoric about Israel and Palestine.

4 – A $50 billion economic stimulus funded by other Arab countries will be unveiled. This stimulus is intended for Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt as well as the West bank. However, the Arab countries are trying to get out of this commitment since a codicil was added that West Bank economic aid was to go to Jewish owners of business there on the theory that they will hire Palestinian workers. This is a fallacy since most Jewish business in the West Bank is physically in the Jewish settlements and I am sure Jewish settlement residents will get first call on jobs.

My information about the peace deal comes from a presentation David Friedman, our Ambassador to Israel, gave to Israel’s Ministry of Interior where my niece works.

This is a one sided deal but consistent with Trump’s philosophy of the strong should prevail as well as his unilateral gift of the Golan Heights and Jerusalem to Israel. This proposed peace deal will go nowhere and end up in the dust bin of history along with other peace deals.